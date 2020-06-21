Erick John (Lionel) Richard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erick (Lionel) John Richard

Shreveport - Erick (Lionel) John Richard was born January 9, 1939 in Fenton, LA. He entered into eternal rest at 81 on June 19, 2020 in Shreveport, LA.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Emma Richard, his two sons, John Eric Richard and wife Becky, Brian Richard and wife Erin, 8 grandkids and 4 great grandkids, his sister, Mary Nell Miller, and his brother, Larry Richard.

Visitation will be Tuesday June 23 between 5 and 7 pm at Forest Park Funeral Home located at 1201 Louisiana Ave. in Shreveport. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday June 24 at 1 pm at St Jude's Catholic Church in Benton with Father Karl Daigle officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St Jude's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 221-7181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved