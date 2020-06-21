Erick (Lionel) John Richard



Shreveport - Erick (Lionel) John Richard was born January 9, 1939 in Fenton, LA. He entered into eternal rest at 81 on June 19, 2020 in Shreveport, LA.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Emma Richard, his two sons, John Eric Richard and wife Becky, Brian Richard and wife Erin, 8 grandkids and 4 great grandkids, his sister, Mary Nell Miller, and his brother, Larry Richard.



Visitation will be Tuesday June 23 between 5 and 7 pm at Forest Park Funeral Home located at 1201 Louisiana Ave. in Shreveport. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday June 24 at 1 pm at St Jude's Catholic Church in Benton with Father Karl Daigle officiating.









