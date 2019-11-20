|
Erma Louise Barnard
Shreveport - Erma Eastburn Barnard, 88, of Benton, LA passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2019.
Born May 8, 1931 in Shreveport, LA, she was the daughter of Walter Eastburn and Nina Cavanaugh.
After graduating from Fair Park High she traveled to Florida to live with her cousins and began a pen pal relationship with a gentleman serving as a Sgt. in Germany during the Korean War; they married in 1952.
After a brief period as a homemaker she joined the workforce as clerical manager for various oil and gas companies. After retirement she spent time working at a local daycare and enjoyed her time with family.
Erma is preceded in death by her parents, husband, June Gayle Barnard; sister Carol and brother Ronald.
She is survived by her children James Paul Barnard (Donna), Denise Barnard Pritchett (Michael), Debra Barnard Franz (Ken), John Gayle Barnard (Lisa); Grandchildren Angie Sweeney (Craig), Jim Walters (Sara), Lindsey Fortenberry (Mark), Jeff Walters (Melissa), Alyssa Keith, Jared Marlowe, Brittney Lynn (Greg), Rachel Franz, Stephanie Barnard and 17 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Marshall Street, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Friday November 22, 2019. Saturday November 23, 2019 at 11:00am graveside services will be held at Centuries Memorial Cemetery in Shreveport, La,
The family would like to thank Pearl for your countless hours of companionship and SouthernCare Hospice for loving care and guidance, especially Cindy.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019