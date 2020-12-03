1/1
Ernest F. DeWolf Jr.
1939 - 2020
Ernest F. DeWolf, Jr.

Bossier City - Ernest Frank DeWolf, Jr. passed away after a brief illness on November 30, 2020, at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, Louisiana. Graveside service, with Masonic Rites and full Military Honors, to follow visitation.

Ernest was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 21, 1939 to Ernest Frank and Mildred V. DeWolf. He was a resident of Bossier City for the last 50 years. He was a 33rd degree Past Master of Martin McClanahan Lodge no. 384, F, and A.M. He was also a member of Blanchard no. 447, F and A.M. He was very civic minded through CenturyLink affairs and venues. He regularly volunteered at the Veterans Bingo Hall and was an avid model train enthusiast and regularly displayed trains from the Ark-la-tex Modular Club at Shriners Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Frank McGowan; great-grandson, Jackson Dallas DeWolf; and son, David Dwain DeWolf.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Tina aka "Hunny Bunny"; son, Darrin Gene DeWolf; grandchildren, Jesse Langston, Wesley Austin, Britteny Austin, Jeremy DeWolf and wife Jessica, Nick DeWolf and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Jaylee, and Rex; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Honoring Mr. DeWolf as pallbearers will be members of the United States Air Force. Honorary pallbearers, John Autry, Bill Wrenn, Gary Rushworth, and Tom White.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
