Ernest L. "Pete" Long
Shreveport - Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mr. Ernest "Pete" Long, 86, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Monday evening from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.
Pete was born on January 9, 1933, in Shreveport, LA to the late Ernest and Lorena Long, and passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a kind and caring man, always seeing to those who could not care for themselves. His love for the outdoors was evident in how much he enjoyed camping, traveling, and watching the leaves change color every fall. Pete was also an avid photographer, a genealogy enthusiast, and a die-hard coffee lover.
Mr. Long is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jean. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Donald Long and wife Becky, Lora Keeth and husband Gene, and Barron Long and wife Andria; brothers, James T. Long and wife Alieze, and William E. Long and wife Margie; and his grandchildren, Julie Mishler, Taylor Serrata, William "Chase" Long, Sophie Long, Katherine Long, Lindsay Norton, Sarah, Hannah, Rachel, and Caroline Keeth; eleven great-grandchildren; and special friend, Jeanneane Dement.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 8, 2019