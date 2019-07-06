|
|
Ernest Leon Demopulos
Shreveport, LA - A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Ernest Leon Demopulos will be held for friends and family at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. A visitation will be held following the service until 1:00pm.
Ernest Leon Demopulos was born September 20, 1955 passed away on July 2, 2019. Ernest was a graduate of C.E. Byrd, LSU-S, and received his master's degree from Louisiana Tech. He was the proud owner of OK Cleaners and a lifelong resident of Shreveport.
He is survived by his father Leon J. Demopulos; his sisters, Evangeline Phelan and Melanie Salter of Shreveport; his brother Dr. John Demopulos of Dallas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 6, 2019