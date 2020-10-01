1/1
Brother Ernest Victor Houston Jr.
Brother Ernest Victor Houston, Jr.

Shreveport - Brother Ernest Victor Houston, Jr, born September 17, 1951 departed this life September 19, 2020. Open visitation Friday, October 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at J.S. Williams Funeral Home. Homegoing Celebration will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Rest Baptist Church, 1664 Garden Street. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by one daughter, Nichole Houston of Atlanta, Georgia, and a host of spiritual nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.




Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Williams - Shreveport
1104 Pierre Ave
Shreveport, LA 71103
(318) 221-6169
