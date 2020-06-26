Ernestine "Bootsie" Dennis Murray
January 26, 1925 - June 25, 2020
Graveside services celebrating the life of Mrs. Ernestine "Bootsie" Dennis Murray will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, with Pastor Terry Young officiating.
Mrs. Murray, 95, of Oberlin, entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Frances Nursing Home, Oberlin.
Ernestine was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi on January 26, 1925. Mrs. Booties moved to Shreveport as a child where she would later meet her husband of fifty-six years, Leo Ambrose Murray, at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier, LA during World War II. She later became manager of the Base Exchange at Barksdale then worked for Liddell Candy Co. for thirty years as a salesman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Ambrose Murray; her parents, Ernest Samuel and Mae Winnger Dennis; her son, Robert Michael Murray; her sister, Margaret Berry; her brother, Ted Dennis and her nephew, Ken Berry
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include two sons, Leo Murray and his wife, Barbara, of Oberlin, John Murray, of Gulfport, Mississippi; one daughter-in-law, Dianne Murray, of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one niece, Lynda King and her husband, Stan, of Lewisville, TX.
A special thanks to St. Francis Nursing Home for the loving care they provided during Ernestine's stay. "Bootsie" was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by her loved ones.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Murray family by visiting www.rushfh.com
January 26, 1925 - June 25, 2020
Graveside services celebrating the life of Mrs. Ernestine "Bootsie" Dennis Murray will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, with Pastor Terry Young officiating.
Mrs. Murray, 95, of Oberlin, entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Frances Nursing Home, Oberlin.
Ernestine was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi on January 26, 1925. Mrs. Booties moved to Shreveport as a child where she would later meet her husband of fifty-six years, Leo Ambrose Murray, at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier, LA during World War II. She later became manager of the Base Exchange at Barksdale then worked for Liddell Candy Co. for thirty years as a salesman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Ambrose Murray; her parents, Ernest Samuel and Mae Winnger Dennis; her son, Robert Michael Murray; her sister, Margaret Berry; her brother, Ted Dennis and her nephew, Ken Berry
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include two sons, Leo Murray and his wife, Barbara, of Oberlin, John Murray, of Gulfport, Mississippi; one daughter-in-law, Dianne Murray, of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one niece, Lynda King and her husband, Stan, of Lewisville, TX.
A special thanks to St. Francis Nursing Home for the loving care they provided during Ernestine's stay. "Bootsie" was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by her loved ones.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Murray family by visiting www.rushfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.