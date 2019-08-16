Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Luke CME Church
2110 Martin L. King Jr. Dr
Ernestine Stromile Broom


1924 - 2019
Ernestine Stromile Broom Obituary
Mrs. Ernestine Stromile Broom

Shreveport - Services for Mrs. Ernestine Stromile Broom, 94, will be 12 noon, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Luke CME Church, 2110 Martin L. King Jr. Dr. Interment will follow at Round Grove Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Broom entered into eternal rest on August 6, 2019.

She is survived by her 6 children: Worth Charlie Broom, Billy R. Broom (Audrey), Sherriel Owens (Gaines), Susizan Porter (Louis), Roger Broom (Deborah), and Mark Broom (Gloria); Stepdaughter, Gwendolyn Rowan; Daughter-In-Law, Marjorie Stromile; 4 Sisters-in-laws, Dorothy Player, Cecil Thompson, Carrie Broom, and Mahailier Broom; 2 brothers-in-law, Richard Broom (Elina), and Henry Broom; 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

Special thanks to the St. Luke Church family, Tommie Lee Daughtery, Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Bell, Richard and Elina Broom, Staff at Heritage Manor Stratmore, especially Marcus, Dana, Ovada, and Miss Phyllis for the special care given and shown to our Mother.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 16, 2019
