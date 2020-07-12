1/
Ernestine Willis
1930 - 2020
Ernestine Willis

Bossier City - Mrs. Ernestine Willis, age 89 of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Born Friday, December 5, 1930 in Joyce, Louisiana, she was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie Beasley King and Hamp Smead King; sisters, Leola Isaacs and Doris Parker; brothers, Orlynn and Melvin King; and husband,Johnny L. Willis.

Mrs. Willis was a past member of the former South Bossier Church of the Nazarene and retired from the medical field as an LPN. She loved cooking Sunday and Birthday dinners for her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Terry Willis (Kathy), Kenny Willis, and Kathy Willis Thomisee (Darrell); 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 11:30 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hurricane Grove Cemetery with Rev. Mickey Parker officiating, under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.southernfuneralhome.com




Published in Shreveport Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Hurricane Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Home Winnfield - Winnfield
202 E. Lafayette St.
Winnfield, LA 71483
(318) 628-6921
