Mr. Erroll SimsShreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Erroll Broderick Sims, 53, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Greater New Zion B.C. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 5 pm., Friday at Heavenly Gates.Mr. Sims entered into eternal rest on September 2, 2020. He was a faithful employee of Fed Ex.He is survived by his family and friends.