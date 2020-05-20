Services
Estelle M. Barton Obituary
Estelle M. Barton

Stonewall, LA - Estelle M. Barton age 94, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mrs. Barton was born to Joseph and Martha McClure on May 16, 1926 in Utility, Louisiana. She graduated from Block High School in Jonesville, LA in 1944. She then lived many years in Marthaville, LA. where she made lifelong friends. After retiring from the Catahoula Parish School System, she moved to Stonewall, LA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her.

Mrs. Barton was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Barton; parents; five brothers, Douglas McClure, Sam McClure, Juan McClure, Abner McClure and Clifford "Bud" McClure; and two sisters, Mildred Lott and Lena Mae Bell. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Withers and husband John; four grandchildren, Melanie Howell, Michele Andrews, John Withers, Jr. and Sarah Lynch; several great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Rena Butler and Julia Foster; brother, Fred McClure and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside services will be conducted at Beulah Cemetery. Mr. Jeff McClure will be officiating the service. Friends may sign the guest book at Rose Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020
