Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Estelle R. Heath Midyett Obituary
Estelle R. Heath Midyett

Shreveport - Mrs. Estelle R. Heath Midyett, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 21, at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day, of First United Methodist Church and Rev. Pete Ramsey, retired Baptist minister. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery.

Mrs. Midyett was a native of Shreveport and member of First United Methodist Church of Shreveport.

Mrs. Midyett was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Heath; second husband, William E. Midyett; parents, Marion L. and Etta Jane Salley Ramsey; three sisters; six brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her son, Marion Thomas Heath and wife, Vickie; one grandson, Michael Thomas; and one granddaughter, Victoria Ann.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
