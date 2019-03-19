|
Estelle R. Heath Midyett
Shreveport - Mrs. Estelle R. Heath Midyett, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 21, at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day, of First United Methodist Church and Rev. Pete Ramsey, retired Baptist minister. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery.
Mrs. Midyett was a native of Shreveport and member of First United Methodist Church of Shreveport.
Mrs. Midyett was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Heath; second husband, William E. Midyett; parents, Marion L. and Etta Jane Salley Ramsey; three sisters; six brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her son, Marion Thomas Heath and wife, Vickie; one grandson, Michael Thomas; and one granddaughter, Victoria Ann.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019