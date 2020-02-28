|
Esther Ruth Burgdorf Bremer
Shreveport - On December 15, 2019, Esther Bremer, age 94, went to be with the Lord after a wonderful life.
A service and reception will be held in Faribault, Minnesota on the afternoon of June 6, 2020.
Esther was born on November 10, 1925, in Foster, Wisconsin to Elfrieda and Reverend Herbert Burgdorf. In her early years, Esther was active in the church including playing the "pump" organ during services. She was an excellent kitten ball player and excelled at pitching and hitting.
After graduation, she bravely lived and worked in Chicago before returning to Faribault and marrying Luverne Bremer in 1945. Their sons Dick and Ron were born in 1948 and 1950. Both parents loved their children and worked hard to provide them with a wonderful childhood.
Esther worked at the Faribault State School and Hospital, was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church and was an excellent homemaker. Her chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls and baby back ribs were the best. Family vacations to Northern Minnesota were always memorable especially when the tent blew down and all were soaked. Esther and Luverne had numerous friends; enjoying playing cards and vacationing together.
Upon retirement, Esther and Luverne spent several winters at Lake Corpus Christi. After Luverne passed away in 1994, Esther moved to the lake and later moved to Shreveport. She enjoyed an active life at the Oaks of Louisiana for many years loving beanbag baseball and her many friends and the caring staff. Her final two years were spent at the Chateau at Montclair where the staff and especially Cynthia were loving and gracious, providing her excellent comfort and care.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Roland and granddaughter, Rose Smith. She is survived by her sons Dick (Mary) Bremer of Shreveport, and Ron (Diane) Bremer of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and grandchildren, Nathan (Beth) Bremer of Spokane, Washington, Christine (Josh) Lipscomb of Dallas, Briana Bremer Werner of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Carrie (Dion) Sosa of Boise, Idaho. In addition, Esther was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren, Brycen, Tierra, Ryland, Camden, C.J., Jacob, Vincent, Siena, Waverly, Violet, Chase Elisabeth, and Charlotte, daughter of Rose and Adam Smith of Corpus Christi and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020