Ethel "Madea" Bendaw Gay



Shreveport - Ethel "Madea" Bendaw Gay of Shreveport, Louisiana, was the first born child of Bessie & Sherman Bendaw on February 22, 1929. She joined St. John BC of Mooringsport, LA at an early age. She was a very active member at St. John and served in different departments including food service and the Usher Board. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband David Gay and others. She leaves to cherish her memory children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, a sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, a son-in-law, and a host of family and many, many friends. She was our heart, our Matriarch, our Madea and we will love her FOREVER.



Madea went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning November 15, 2020. No More Pain! Funeral services and visitations will be held at the Washington & Smith Paradise Funeral Home, 1923 #C North Market St., Shreveport, Louisiana 71107. Public visitation Thursday November 19th Noon to 4pm and Friday November 20th 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Services will be Saturday November 21st at 11AM for immediate family only due to covid restrictions. Interment Round Grove Cemetery, Shreveport.









