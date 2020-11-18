1/1
Ethel Bendaw "Madea" Gay
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel "Madea" Bendaw Gay

Shreveport - Ethel "Madea" Bendaw Gay of Shreveport, Louisiana, was the first born child of Bessie & Sherman Bendaw on February 22, 1929. She joined St. John BC of Mooringsport, LA at an early age. She was a very active member at St. John and served in different departments including food service and the Usher Board. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband David Gay and others. She leaves to cherish her memory children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, a sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, a son-in-law, and a host of family and many, many friends. She was our heart, our Matriarch, our Madea and we will love her FOREVER.

Madea went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning November 15, 2020. No More Pain! Funeral services and visitations will be held at the Washington & Smith Paradise Funeral Home, 1923 #C North Market St., Shreveport, Louisiana 71107. Public visitation Thursday November 19th Noon to 4pm and Friday November 20th 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Services will be Saturday November 21st at 11AM for immediate family only due to covid restrictions. Interment Round Grove Cemetery, Shreveport.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Washington's & Smith Paradise Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Washington's & Smith Paradise Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Washington's & Smith Paradise Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Washington's & Smith Paradise Funeral Home
1923 N. Market Street
Shreveport, LA 71107
(318) 221-6829
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Washington's & Smith Paradise Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved