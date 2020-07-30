Ethel CottrellEthel Augusta Mathewes Cottrell, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born August 1, 1930 in Ruston, Louisiana to James Henry Mathewes and Elizabeth Mathewes. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and watching the geese and deer outside her window at home. Everyone loved and will deeply miss all the pies that she made for any occasion.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Louise Young (James) of Shreveport, Louisiana; sons, James Cottrell (Cindy) of Cypress, Texas and Mark Cottrell of Atlanta, Georgia; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Eugene Cottrell; her parents; and all of her six siblings.A graveside celebration of life for Ethel will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108.The family would like to show their appreciation to the entire staff at Garden Park Nursing Home for their care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to Summer Grove United Methodist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana.