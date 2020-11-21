Ethel Horton FrazierShreveport, LA - This is the story of the life of my mother, Ethel Horton Frazier, as seen through the eyes of her only child and felt in the heart of the four-year-old who grew into the 73-year-old with her always by my side. Mom was born on April 5, 1923 and lived to the ripe old age of 97 ½. She was born in Gandy, Louisiana to Lemuel Hall and Pearl Farris Horton. She passed away at Colonial Oaks Rehabilitation Center due to COVID complications on Friday, November 20, 2020. Her two loving caregivers and friends, Brooke and Katelyn, were at her side.My dad, Mom's true love throughout life, L.C. Frazier, was killed in a logging accident when Mom was 27 years old. She was left with me, a four-year-old, and $75.00. We moved in with my paternal grandparents in Bentley, Louisiana. Mom decided to do the only thing she had experience in—open a grocery store. My grandfather had an empty building in Bentley and let her start her business in it. We lived in an L-shaped apartment connected to the store. She was then, until she took her last breath, the strongest, most dedicated woman I have ever or shall ever know.Her store, Ethel's Grocery, became the heart and hangout of Bentley and surrounding communities. It became known as "The store that friends built!" Customers far and wide knew she had the coldest cokes around; customers also knew that if they fell on hard times, she would "tear up" their charge tickets until they got back on their feet. She worked 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, closing only on Christmas day. Some may think she did not have time to rear a child—on the contrary, in my eyes, she was always there! She disciplined, educated, and stood by me, and later my family, through the good and bad times. She was a single parent when it was not prevalent, and she made it work.After 32 years in the store, she sold it and moved to Anacoco to be near my family. Her granddaughters, Kristie and Ashley, and their friends were spoiled by her newfound love for cooking and catering to them. She also found employment again! When I moved to Shreveport, it was not very long until she realized we needed to be close once again.Mom found a new home at Holy Cross Villas West in Shreveport, where she became friends with all of the residents. She loved playing bingo and attending the birthday and holiday lunches they shared. She was known for her Five-Cup Salad, which was always requested.Due to growing health issues, Mom moved out of Holy Cross in March of 2020 when the coronavirus lockdown started. She moved into Colonial Oaks Rehabilitation Center in April 2020, and our only contact with her was through doctor visits and hospital stays. She never stopped wishing to be back in her apartment. We never stopped wishing for long personal visits and days of shopping and going out to eat —both of which she loved.Mom was preceded in death by the love of her life, my dad; her parents; her sister, Edith Horton Davis; her half-brothers and sister, Arthur Horton, Floyd Horton, Luther Horton, and Edna Simmons; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willie and Hattie Barton Frazier; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Frazier Cathey; her brother-in-law, Bill Frazier; and her special pet of 14 years, Millie the cat.She is survived by her loving family, her only child, Patricia Schwartz and husband, Robert of Benton, LA; her granddaughters, Kristie Crawford Buckner and Ashley Crawford De Lapp and husband, David; her five great-grandsons, Matthew and William Buckner and Nicholas, Andrew, and Christian De Lapp; her two step-grandchildren, Mason and Ashley De Lapp; and former son-in-law, Billy Crawford.Honoring her as pallbearers will be Matthew Buckner, William Buckner, Billy Crawford, Christian De Lapp, David De Lapp, and Richard Schwartz.A graveside service honoring the life of Ethel Horton Frazier will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Dry Prong Cemetery in Dry Prong, Louisiana. Officiating will be Reverend Leland Briggs. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Bentley United Pentecostal Church, Highway 167, Bentley, Louisiana.Mom, MaMa, Miss Ethel will be missed by all who knew her. Heaven gained a very special angel. Thank you, Mom, for the memories and for letting me live this special story. You lived a good and faithful life.