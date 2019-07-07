Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Bone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Mae "Louise" Bone


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Mae "Louise" Bone Obituary
Ethel Mae "Louise" Bone

Bossier City - Mrs. Ethel Mae "Louise" Bone, 82, of Bossier City, passed away peacefully, the morning of Thursday July 4, 2019, with her adoring husband, and doting daughters, by her side.

Services for Mrs. Bone will be at 10:00 am Tuesday July 9, 2019, within the Chapel of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, in Haughton, LA, with Pastor Nick Sorrell officiating. A Gathering of family and friends will take place the evening prior, on Monday, July 8, in the State Room at Hill Crest.

Ethel Mae was born unto T.C. & Evie Hay, on Wednesday, July 14, 1936 in Creston, LA. After High School, she met the boy that would soon become her groom. She soon became a committed "Air-Force-Wife" and shuffled her family from base-to-base, home-to-home, before eventually settling in Bossier City, LA where together they would raise two beautiful daughters; become proud grandparents; great grandparents; and endure greater than 62 years of matrimony.

"Lou", one of her numerous terms of endearment, loved sewing, dancing at the VFW, volunteering at the VFW, her many years at Shady Grove Baptist Church, and being: "Side-Kick" during the numerous travel excursions she and her husband enjoyed. But most heartwarming to Mrs. Bone were the roles of "Mama" and that of a grandmother, "Nanny", and great-grandmother. She enjoyed a full house and spending time with the whole family gathered around.

Louise was proceeded in death by her parents: Tom C. Hay and Evie Wooley Hay; three sisters: Bobbie Lawman, Doris Wyatt, and Bonne Ross. Left to cherish her memory are: her loving husband, Joseph D. Bone; her two daughters: Judy (& Patrick) James, Janice Snyder; grandchildren: Jason (& friend Dedra) Foster, Casey (& Jonathan) Nicholson, and Amber (& fiancé, Curt) Madison; great grandchildren: Avery Nicholson and Judson Nicholson; and two remaining sisters: Alta Hamilton and Anna Jean Hall.

She will be dearly missed.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now