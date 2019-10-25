|
|
Eugene Ray Nixon "Gene Kent"
Shreveport - 1932 - 2019
Eugene "Gene" Ray Nixon passed away peacefully due to illness on October 21, 2019. Gene was born on May 20, 1932 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late William Hunt Nixon and Pauline Elizabeth Ray Nixon. He is survived by his daughters Stephanie Nixon Murry and husband Larry; Hilary Nixon Bransford and husband John; and grandchildren Zach Murry, Matthew Murry and Colleen Bransford. The family will have a private graveside service at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Gene grew up in the small Arkansas Delta town of Wilson, Arkansas located in Mississippi County. As a boy, Gene developed a great joy for the outdoors. He especially loved camping and fishing with friends and family. Gene graduated from Wilson High School where he played football and began his appreciation for the sport. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching Bear Bryant coach the Crimson Tide to many victories.
Shortly after high school graduation, Gene and his best friend enlisted in the United States Air Force. Gene was stationed in Korea during the Korean War where he worked as a Radar Operator. Gene also served as a Technical Instructor at Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi Mississippi. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1955.
Gene moved to Shreveport in 1962 where he became a radio personality on 710 KEEL, working under the "DJ" name of Gene Kent and later at KROK, working as Program Director where he was known as Gene Kent, "The Burner". Gene was Vice President of Jewel Paula Record Company and managed several notable bands including The Uniques, John Fred and the Playboys, and The Five by Five.
Upon retirement from the radio business, Gene started his second career with Johnson Reels as Fishing Tournament Director for Crappiethon, USA. Gene had a passion for fishing and always took his beloved dog Buttons along with him. The fishing business led Gene to numerous lakes throughout the US where he met many interesting people and created lifelong memories. Gene lived in Florida and North Carolina while working as Tournament Director and settled down in Rockwell, North Carolina after retirement. Gene was very blessed to have the most wonderful friends and neighbors in Rockwell, and we are forever grateful for their kindness.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center Palliative Care/Hospice Unit for their compassionate care and kind hearts. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the staff at NWLA War Veterans Home for their assistance over the past few years.
"Most assuredly, I say to you, he who believes in Me has everlasting life." John 6:47
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019