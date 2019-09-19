Services
Summer Grove United Methodist
9119 Dean Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenia Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia Mitchell Blankenship

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugenia Mitchell Blankenship Obituary
Eugenia Mitchell Blankenship

Shreveport - Eugenia Mitchell Blankenship, aged 74, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She will be remembered by her son, James Todd Blankenship and his wife, Christi E Blankenship and their children, Rob Blankenship and Sadie Blankenship and by her daughter, Nancy Rikke and her husband, Todd Rikke and their children, Justin Rikke, Samantha Rikke, Conner Rikke and Logan Rikke. Her arrangements were made through Aulds Funeral Services and a grave-side service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Forrest Park West with Reverend Donakey of Summer Grove Methodist Church to preside.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugenia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.