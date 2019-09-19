|
Eugenia Mitchell Blankenship
Shreveport - Eugenia Mitchell Blankenship, aged 74, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She will be remembered by her son, James Todd Blankenship and his wife, Christi E Blankenship and their children, Rob Blankenship and Sadie Blankenship and by her daughter, Nancy Rikke and her husband, Todd Rikke and their children, Justin Rikke, Samantha Rikke, Conner Rikke and Logan Rikke. Her arrangements were made through Aulds Funeral Services and a grave-side service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Forrest Park West with Reverend Donakey of Summer Grove Methodist Church to preside.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 19, 2019