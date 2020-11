Eva Mae Tisdom Claiborne



Eva Mae Tisdom Claiborne was given her Alpha Day February 22, 1928 in Bodcau, Louisiana (Bossier Parish) to her proud parents, Leon and Sarah Lee (James) Tisdom. Our Lord gave her her Omega Day on November 5, 2020.



Eva, known to many as "Miss Eva Mae" but to most, simply as "Momme", is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Claiborne, Sr. and a grandson, Edwin Ramon Claiborne.



She leaves to cherish her memory five children, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.









