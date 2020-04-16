|
Evangeline Fuller Pierre
Shreveport - A beautiful life of service ended on April 7, 2020 when God called his servant, Evangeline Fuller Pierre, to her heavenly home.
Mrs. Pierre was born to the union of Earnest Fuller and Tyre Brown Fuller on June 25, 1935.
She accepted Christ at an early age and united with Good Hope Presbyterian Church in Frierson, LA. In November 1965, she joined Hollywood Presbyterian Church where she served as a faithful member until her health declined.
On December 24, 1960, she married the love of her life, Mr. Henry Pierre. She was a devoted wife and mother.
In 1962, she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Grambling State University; she then pursued her passion of teaching in Caddo Parish for over 30 years, positively impacting the lives of her students.
Mrs. Pierre lived a fulfilling life; she had a great sense of humor and enormous talents, she sang, danced, played piano, created beautiful arts and crafts, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Pierre; parents Earnest and Tyre Fuller; siblings, Annie Colquit, Jimmie Atkins, and Rosie Davis.
Her memory will forever live on and be cherished by her daughter Cassandra Martin, brother Albert Fuller, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
In compliance with CDC recommendations, imploring individuals to remain home and limit social interactions, no public service will be conducted at this time. A brief private graveside service will be held at 11:00am Friday, April 17,2020 at Good Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiating will be Pastor Edwin Scott.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020