Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Resources
More Obituaries for Evangelist Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mother Evangelist Beulah Jackson Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mother Evangelist Beulah Jackson Jones Obituary
Evangelist Mother Beulah Jackson Jones

Benton - Celebration of life service for Evangelist Mother Beulah Jackson Jones, 85, will be 12 noon, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greater New Zion Baptist Church, 421 Oakridge Dr. Benton, La. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Evangelist Jones entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She served at Bailey Temple Church of God In Christ for 64 years as church administrator, teacher, mother and friend to many in the East Benton community. She will deeply be missed.

She leaves one sister; Mammie Thomas, 3 children; Calvin & Nicole Jones, Clindell (Delores) Jones, Cassandra & Leon Adger other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evangelist's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -