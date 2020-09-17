1/1
Evelyn Alice Prewitt
Evelyn Alice Prewitt

Shreveport - Evelyn Alice Hopkins Prewitt, 97, of Shreveport, LA passed away at Heritage Manor Stratmore on September 15, 2020.

Evelyn was born May 5, 1923 to Henry and Evelyn Hopkins in Hatfield Herts, England. She lived in London, England and was in the British Women's Air Corp. When she was in her twenties, Evelyn moved to Shreveport, LA with her husband. Even after all these years of living in Shreveport, her British accent remained, even though she did not believe she still had one. Evelyn was a member of Woodridge Baptist Church and was also a member of the Louisiana Bowling Association.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband; Edgar Prewitt Jr., her mother; Evelyn, and her father; Henry.

She is survived by her sons; Allen (Lois) Prewitt and Gerald (Cindy) Prewitt, grandchildren; Eric (Elizabeth) Prewitt, Timothy (Barbara) Prewitt, Michelle (Jerry) Webb, Bryan (Amanda) Hardy, Aimee Prewitt; 10 great grandchildren, and 6 nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday September 18, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Forest Park Funeral Home with a Graveside service on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery East at 11:00am. Steve Efferson will be officiating the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Woodridge Baptist Church.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
