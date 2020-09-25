1/1
Evelyn Owens
Evelyn Owens

Shreveport - Evelyn Owens, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Rebecca. She is also survived by her brother John Sakovich (Katherine) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Michael W. Owens, her parents, Stanley and Evelyn Sakovich, her brother Stanley C. Sakovich and her brother James Sakovich (Linda).

She graduated from Saint Vincent's Academy and later graduated from Northwestern State University in 1970. She went on to teach at J.S. Clark Middle School for 34 years before retiring in May 2004.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Anil Veluvolu, Dr. Lane Rosen and Dr. Rajendra Ghandi and all of their staff for the excellent care they provided.

The family asks that you honor and remember her by doing an act of kindness for someone each day and by loving life, family and friends just as she did. You might also consider making a donation to the Food Bank of NW Louisiana (foodbanknla.org) or to St. Joseph's Indian School (saintjosephs@stjo.org).

At her request, no service will be held.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
