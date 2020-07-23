Evelyn Stump Arnold



Evelyn Stump Arnold 79 passed away Saturday July 18, 2020.



She was born June 5, 1941 in Jefferson, TX but was a life long resident of Shreveport, LA where she graduated from Fair Park High School and later retired from Arkla Gas.



She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph T. and Talitha A. Stump and son Michael Dale Whitton.



She is survived by her son Bobby Gene Whitton, Jr., daughter Rebecca Marie Whitton, son Jeffrey Glenn Whitton and his wife Lynn, sisters Talitha S. Reese and Doris Stump Biren and husband Bernard as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the members and staff of Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center for the love and devotion she received while in their care.



Ms. Arnold will be laid to rest at Forest Park Cemetery in a private ceremony.









