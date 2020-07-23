1/
Evelyn Stump Arnold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Stump Arnold

Evelyn Stump Arnold 79 passed away Saturday July 18, 2020.

She was born June 5, 1941 in Jefferson, TX but was a life long resident of Shreveport, LA where she graduated from Fair Park High School and later retired from Arkla Gas.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph T. and Talitha A. Stump and son Michael Dale Whitton.

She is survived by her son Bobby Gene Whitton, Jr., daughter Rebecca Marie Whitton, son Jeffrey Glenn Whitton and his wife Lynn, sisters Talitha S. Reese and Doris Stump Biren and husband Bernard as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the members and staff of Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center for the love and devotion she received while in their care.

Ms. Arnold will be laid to rest at Forest Park Cemetery in a private ceremony.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shreveport Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved