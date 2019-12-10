Resources
Ashdown, AR - Everett ('Red') Hubbart 89, of Ashdown, Arkansas passed away peacefully at his home on December 9, 2019. Red was a member of the Baha'i Faith. He was born September 16, 1930, in Sullivan, Illinois. Red was preceded in his death by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Hubbart. Red enjoyed working at anything and took pride in anything he attempted. He also enjoyed woodworking, baking and cooking, camping and serving the Baha'i Faith. Red was very proud of his military service, having spent 20 years in the United States Air Force, earning the rank of master sergeant. He was also a member of Post 124 of the American Legion in Ashdown. Red is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Charlie Kaszuba; a son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Linda Hubbart; 6 grandchildren: Heidi Dorey and husband Kim Dorey; Lisa Patton and husband, Gary Patton; Cynthia Kaszuba; Greg Hubbart; Tracy Scott and husband Ian; and Brian Gordon and wife Nikki Gordon; and 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Grave-side services were held at Ashdown Memorial Cemetery on December 2019 among family members and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
