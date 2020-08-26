1/1
Evis Lindell Webb
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services to celebrate and honor the life of Evis Lindell Webb will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, with Dr. Randy Harper officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Mr. Lindell Webb, 79, was a United States Army veteran who took a great deal of pride in being a deacon for Bellaire Baptist Church. Mr. Lindell graduated from Many High School and attended Northwestern State University. He was a retired Bossier Parish School Board member and loved reading. Mr. Lindell was a member of the Bossier Levee Board for more than 20 years, appointed by Governor Bobby Jindal. He was also a member of the Republican Central Committee for over 12 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and James Webb; and two of his brothers, Joe and Richard Webb.

Mr. Webb is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Mrs. Jo Ann Webb; his daughter, Amanda Walpole (Kevin) and her children, Callie Paul (Steven), Bailey Walpole and Austin Walpole; his great-grandchildren, Whitley, Brynleigh and Maci Paul; and his two brothers, Gary Webb (Nicki) and Eddie Webb.

Mr. Webb's Pallbearers will include Dr. James Bud Daniels, Tommy O'Keefe, Jace Jarvis, Kevin Walpole, Steven Paul and Steve Wooten. Including an Honorary Pallbearer; Logan Moss.

A special thanks from the family goes out to the sisters of Mrs. Webb, Jeanette Goudeau and Judy O'Keefe, for all the support they have provided in these times.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bellaire Baptist Church Harper Sunday School.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved