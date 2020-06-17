Ezabella Clay Pouncy
Mrs. Ezabella Clay Pouncy

Keithville - Graveside service for Mrs. Ezabella Clay Pouncy will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Faltine B.C. Cemetery. Pastor Daryl Williams, officiating. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Pouncy entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2020.

She is survived by her sons; Troy Clay Pouncy, Claudell Pouncy, Jr. and Derric L. Pouncy, 5 sisters, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
