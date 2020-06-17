Mrs. Ezabella Clay Pouncy
Keithville - Graveside service for Mrs. Ezabella Clay Pouncy will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Faltine B.C. Cemetery. Pastor Daryl Williams, officiating. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Mrs. Pouncy entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2020.
She is survived by her sons; Troy Clay Pouncy, Claudell Pouncy, Jr. and Derric L. Pouncy, 5 sisters, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Keithville - Graveside service for Mrs. Ezabella Clay Pouncy will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Faltine B.C. Cemetery. Pastor Daryl Williams, officiating. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Mrs. Pouncy entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2020.
She is survived by her sons; Troy Clay Pouncy, Claudell Pouncy, Jr. and Derric L. Pouncy, 5 sisters, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.