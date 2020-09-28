Fay Hardin
Shreveport, LA - Graveside services for Fay Morris Hardin, of Shreveport, LA will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Friendship Cemetery in Haynesville, LA with Bro. Ronny Joe Webb officiating. Interment to follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Fay passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Willis Knighton Pierremont in Shreveport, LA Please visit www.baileyfuneralhome.net
