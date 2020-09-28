1/1
Fay Hardin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay Hardin

Shreveport, LA - Graveside services for Fay Morris Hardin, of Shreveport, LA will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Friendship Cemetery in Haynesville, LA with Bro. Ronny Joe Webb officiating. Interment to follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Fay passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Willis Knighton Pierremont in Shreveport, LA Please visit www.baileyfuneralhome.net to sign the online register book.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haynesville - Haynesville
4011 Hwy 2 Alt.
Haynesville, LA 71038
318-624-0366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haynesville - Haynesville Haynesville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved