Faye Anderson Boyett



Shreveport - Faye Anderson Boyett passed away on March 20, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Macon, Georgia on September 6, 1932, the only child of John Hayes Anderson and Mattie Lou Welch Anderson.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Knox Boyett, of 50 years. Together they lived in Winston Salem, North Carolina for 15 years and then moved to Shreveport, Louisiana. They loved playing golf and were active members of East Ridge Country Club. In retirement, they traveled often, and usually included golf in their travels.



After the marriage of their daughter, Faye returned to college and received her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from LSU - Shreveport. After graduation, she worked as a tax accountant for several years for SWEPCO.



She was very active in retirement playing bridge and traveling the world. She often cruised with her cousins and granddaughter.



She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana for 30 years. In 2014, she moved to Katy, Texas to be nearer to her family.



She is survived by her only daughter, Margaret (Margo) Ledlow and husband, Lewis, of Houston, Texas; her granddaughter, Lana Ledlow, of Fort Worth, Texas; her grandson, Jared Ledlow, and wife, Becky, of Humble, Texas; and two great granddaughters, Addison and Ella Ledlow.



The family would like to most graciously thank the wonderful caregivers at Home Health Resources in Katy, Texas, Eagle's Trace Bayou Vista, and Amed Hospice in Houston, Texas for the assistance and comfort they provided to Faye and her family.



There will be a graveside service on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1:45 pm at Forest Park Cemetery West, Shreveport, Louisiana.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to her favorite charity, Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, to Christ United Methodist Church, 1204 Crabapple Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana 71118, or a .