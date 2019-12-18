Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Bennett


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye Bennett Obituary
Faye Bennett

BOSSIER CITY - Faye E. Bennett, 99, of Bossier City, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, the afternoon of Monday, December 16, 2019.

A Celebration of her long life will begin with a gathering of family and friends on Friday, December 20, between the PM hours of 3 & 5, within the State Room of Hill Crest Funeral Home, in Haughton. A Funeral will also take place at Hill Crest, within the chapel, the following day, December 21 at 2:00 PM, with Karl Klaus presiding.

Faye Evans was born on Friday, March 26, 1920, to Claude and Sarah Evans, in Mt. Pleasant, AR.

After high school, Faye attended Arkansas State University—The Red Wolves. Later, she relocated to Louisiana, where she remained faithful to her home state and her beloved Razorbacks. She also later developed a shining to the silver star of the Dallas Cowboys.

She was also quite the worker-bee, as she spent time in retail at WoolCo, and K-Mart. The bulk of her career spanned numerous years as a Receptionist, at LSU-Medical School. On a softer side, she crocheted hundreds of afghans for families, friends, friends of families, and joined a group of fellow members at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City that provided countless afghans to patients in each of the local hospitals. Her greatest passions, however, were reserved for those of her Lord and for that of her family. She loved them both with all of her heart.

Preceding Faye in passing were: her Mother, Sarah Elizabeth McSpadden Evans; father, Claude A. Evans; and one daughter, Jackalin Bennett.

Left to cherish her memory are: her son, Billy Bennett; daughters, Bobbie (Jim) Duffala, Kiersten (Ronald) Whelply, and Colleen Scott; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She will be missed here, yet welcomed in heaven.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -