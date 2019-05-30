Faye "Dolly" Burnham



Shreveport - Faye "Dolly" Burnham, born November 7, 1936, passed away after a long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis on May 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband, Albert Burnham.



Dolly graduated from Bossier High School and spent many years bringing joy and knowledge to her customers in the cosmetics department at J.C. Penney South Park. She is survived by her elder daughter and husband, Aimee and Steve McCarty; her younger daughter and husband, Lee Ann and James Snyder; her sister, Donna Talkington; her brother, Dana Harkey; and her grandchildren and great grandchild.



A talented china painter, Dolly was always ready to offer handmade gifts and home-cooked meals. She loved her church family at Christ United Methodist Church, and we are sure she will be missed by all.



Services will be held at Rose-Neath Southside on Friday, May 31 at 12:00 p.m., with visitation preceding. Interment will take place at Forest Park West. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Dolly's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org Published in Shreveport Times on May 30, 2019