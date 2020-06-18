Faye Combs Gray
Shreveport - Mrs. Faye Combs Gray, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Bossier City, after a brief illness. Graveside services will begin at 11 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Jim Freeman of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Gray was a native of El Reno, OK and a resident of Shreveport for 77 years. She was very involved in her church, holding many positions through the years including Elder, Deacon, and Treasurer. She was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and LSU-S. Mrs. Gray worked for many years at Kast Metals and Goodwill Industries in Accounting and Management. She was also active in Rotary Club and various accounting associations. She usually rose to be President in most of her endeavors as she always wanted to make a difference all while raising a family.

Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Tracy L. Gray; father, Henry Combs; mothers, Lois Combs and Alma Hartsfield Combs. She is survived by her three daughters, Teri Mead Katsoudas (Jim), Amber Gray Pinchera (Gerald), and Shawnna Gray Boyd (Kenny); two sons, Bob Mead (Karen) and Jasen Gray (Amy); ten grandchildren, Austin, Madeline, Miracle and Chesney Pinchera; Meagan and Amy Jones and Claire Neil; and Caitlin and Jasen Gray II; one great grandchild, Harper Daniel; and three sisters, Linda Combs Haskins, Christy Kennedy, and Kathy Kennedy Taylor.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Holly Hinton Vest and Mary Lee Birdwell the faithful sitters that helped mom every day to live her life.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Park West Cemetery
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
