Fayrene Braswell Miller
Fayrene Braswell Miller

Shreveport - Fayrene Laverne Dison Braswell Miller, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10 am on Thursday, August 6 at Osborn Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 11 am. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day of First United Methodist Church, Shreveport. A graveside service will follow at Centuries Memorial Park on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

Fay was born on August 30, 1931, in Saline, LA to Troy and Eunice Dison. She married Dr. Robert Braswell in June 1954 and then moved with him to Panama for the completion of his medical residency. In 1955, she returned to Shreveport where she raised 5 children, staying active with the PTA and medical auxiliary. She was a full-time mom and homemaker, a loving mother and advisor, not only to her own children, but also to so many of their friends throughout the years. In addition, she enjoyed spending time with her 6 grandchildren, taking them to Florida every summer in a rented van to enjoy the beach, the water slides, and so much more. In 2007, she married Dr. William F. Miller, and they enjoyed golden years together traveling throughout both the United States and Europe and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was never happier than when she was with her family, sharing meals and memories around the kitchen table, pushing her great grandchildren on the swing set, or reading them bedtime stories.

Fay was member of First Methodist Church of Shreveport. She was known to be a gifted seamstress. She had a lifelong love of learning, which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She also had a green thumb and could make anything bloom and grow. She loved to travel, and was, in fact, able to take her family on "the trip of a lifetime" to Switzerland and Italy in 2009.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Eunice Dison; brother, LaVon Dison; sister, Camille Dison Bazer; her son, Kelly Wayne Braswell; and her husband, Dr. William Miller. She is survived by her children: Stephanie Jarratt and husband, Paul, and their children, Dr. Nicolette Jarratt Humphries and Captain Adam Jarratt; Barbara Carlisle and husband, Michael, and her son, Dr. Cody Cowen; Kenneth Braswell and his daughter, Melissa Braswell Thomas; and Robert Braswell, Jr. and his daughters, Alexa Braswell and Carly Braswell Nelson. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Christian and Hayden Cowen, Madeline and Lyla Humphries, and Kaydee Bell.

The family would like to thank Dr. George Merriman and his wife, Katie, Dr. Rick Michael, and the entire care team in the Christus Schumpert ICU for their compassionate care during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital at 3100 Sanford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103 or Holy Angels at 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA, 71106.

Pallbearers will be Adam Jarratt, Paul Jarratt, Ty Humphries, Kenneth Braswell, Cody Cowen, and Michael Carlisle.

"So live, that when thy summons comes to join

The innumerable caravan which moves

To that mysterious realm, where each shall take

His chamber in the silent halls of death,

Thou go not, like the quarry-slave at night,

Scourged to his dungeon, but sustained and soothed

By an unfaltering trust, approach thy grave

Like one who wraps the drapery of his cough

About him, and lies down to pleasant dreams."

- William Cullen Bryant






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
