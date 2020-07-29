Fennel Allen Nicholson, JrShreveport - SMGT Fennel Allen Nicholson, Jr. passed away at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Carrollton, Georgia on April 5, 1927. His father, Fennel A. Nicholson, Sr. and his beloved mother, Lilla Belle (Campbell) Nicholson were the proud parents of seven children, consisting of five boys (Grady, Hoyt, Lawerence, Dorsey, and Junior). There were two girls, Dorothy Helen Davis, and Nollie Elizabeth Hendrix. The complete family is now deceased.Fennel is married to his wife of many years Bettye Foster Nicholson. Nick served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years. After he retired from the Air Force, he went to work for Willis Knighton Health System until his final retirement in 2007. Nick considered his time at WK as the high point of his life since he was working with the finest of people…a real family.There will be a private burial service performed by his adopted Foster family in Deville, Louisiana at a later date.Special praises go out to Dr. Billy Bickham and Dr. Ajaya Tummala for keeping Nick in good health. He loved you both for his good life. Thanks to all the people of Northwest Veteran's Home for the special care they gave him. A memorial can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee or a memorial of your choice.