Ferne Sullivan Turner
Ferne Eugenia Sullivan Turner, age 99, passed away in Saint Maries, ID on June 11, 2020. Ferne made her home in Shreveport before moving to Saint Maries in 2010 to live with her son and daughter-in-law at their ranch.
Ferne was born in Shreveport on March 8, 1921. Following graduation from Fair Park High School, she earned a bachelor's degree in Home Economics and Science Education from Northwestern State University.
She taught General Science and Biology at Bolton High School in Alexandria, North Highlands Junior High School in Baton Rouge and Fair Park High School in Shreveport.
She later earned bachelor and master degrees in Library Science from LSU Baton Rouge. In 1969 she received a master's degree in Education plus additional hours in Administration and Supervision from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Ferne served as librarian at Fair Park High School and Midway Junior High School before joining the Instructional Staff for the Caddo Parish School System in 1967. After helping organize centralized libraries in the elementary schools, she retired in 1980. Following retirement, she was a guest lecturer in Children's' Literature at LSU in Shreveport for several semesters.
Ferne was a former member of Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Society and a member of North Highlands United Methodist Church since 1958.
Ferne was preceded in death by her parents James Eugene Sullivan and Anna Bell Zellner Sullivan; husband of sixty-five years James Earl Turner; brother and sister-in-law Robert Eugene Sullivan and Carol-Ann Brady Sullivan.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Stanton Earl Turner and Sally Jo Secor Turner; two granddaughters Samantha Jo Turner Cave and her husband Ryan Paul Cave of Ashburn, VA; Stephanie Sullivan Turner Bowman and her husband Mark Christopher Bowman of Houston, TX; five great grandchildren James Stanton Cave, Merrill Colette Cave, Liam Michael Cave, Paul Secor Cave, and Charlotte Ferne Bowman; and niece Marianne Sullivan of Baton Rouge.
You may express condolences by visiting the online Tribute Wall at hodgefuneralhome.com in Saint Maries, ID. The family suggests that friends considering memorials, please contact North Highlands United Methodist Church, 835 Poleman Road, Shreveport, LA 71107.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be determined at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.