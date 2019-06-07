|
Florence Blanchard
Coushatta - Funeral services for Florence Blanchard, 100, of Coushatta, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel, Coushatta, LA with Bro. Olan McLaren officiating. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Blanchard was born October 16, 1918 in Coushatta, LA and passed away June 3, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was a self-taught artist with a talent for painting. She excelled in painting flowers, especially iris. Mrs. Blanchard also enjoyed ceramics and quilting. She was well known for her pound cakes and chocolate pies. She was a member of Bethany Cumberland Presbyterian Church beginning with her early teenage years. Mrs. Blanchard served her community as a very caring and dedicated nurse for many years, touching many lives. She was a friend to all and had a great love for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. R. Blanchard; parents, Robert and Gracie Watson; son, B. J. Blanchard; two brothers, James Watson and R. P. "Bubba" Watson; two sisters, Mae Watson Booher and Syble Watson Shaddox; and grandson, Lee D. Bamburg.
Left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Rita Blanchard Rich of Brookhaven, MS and June Blanchard Bamburg and husband, Michael of Bossier City, LA; four grandsons, Lane Blanchard, Todd Blanchard, Stuart Rich, and Clay Rich, nine great grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Arlene Blanchard of Coushatta, LA
Pallbearers will be Lane Blanchard, Todd Blanchard, Stuart Rich, Clay Rich, Hunter Rich, Noah Bamburg, Jonah Bamburg, and Jackson Rich. Honorary Pallbearers will be Glenn McElwee, Michael Bamburg, C. W. Belcher, James Nettles, Bruce Aronson, and Bob Rich.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 7, 2019