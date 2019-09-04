|
|
Florence Christine Gorum
Shreveport - A memorial service celebrating the life of Florence Christine Gorum is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 5850 Buncombe Road, with Bro. Chad Hardbarger officiating. A reception will follow.
Florence Christine Gorum, 93, passed peacefully on August 18, with her loving family at her bedside. She will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., beside her husband, Shreveport native James R. Gorum (1924-97).
Florence was born on March 20, 1926, in her childhood home in Hampden, Maine, the youngest of four children of Harold and Irene Bruce. After graduating from Hampden Academy, "Babe" attended the University of Maine at Orono, where her father managed the university bookstore, and graduated with a B.A. in sociology in 1948. It was there that she met her future husband, who was teaching marksmanship to student reservists after serving in the U.S. Army in Europe in World War II. They were married in 1950 in Hampden, then spent much of the next decade stationed in Germany and Austria before returning stateside in 1961. They raised their family in Germany, Columbus, Ga., Shreveport and Texarkana, Texas, before retiring here in 1980.
Florence loved reading, sewing and playing cards with her friends -- bridge during their Army days, Sequence in later years. But like her mother before her, she was always happiest in her garden or her kitchen. Though she never made peace with Southern humidity, she was still tending her flowers and plants at 93. And for many years, she lived to bake for family, friends and fellow church members. She also was an inveterate letter-writer -- among the last of a dying breed in the age of email. She was never too busy to send birthday greetings, notes of encouragement or condolence, or to express gratitude for a kindness large or small, prompting dozens of friends to respond, "Your handwriting is so beautiful!"
Florence was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Charles Bruce and wife Alice of Portland, Maine; sisters Frances "Pete" Turmelle and husband Wilfrid of North Yarmouth, Maine, and Betty Tibbetts of Hampden, Maine; sisters-in-law Helen McDonnell of Shreveport, and Ruth Emroll and husband Maurie, of Shreveport; brother-in-law Eddie Lee Gorum Sr. and wife Sue of Calhoun, La.; and her oldest and dearest friends, Maj. Kermit D. and Jean Anderson of Novato, Calif.
She is survived by a son, Kim Gorum, of Waco, Texas; a daughter, Anita Martin and husband Keith of Vicksburg, Miss., and many nieces and nephews spread far and wide, from Maine to Montreal, Alaska to Albuquerque, and Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the general fund of Emmanuel Baptist Church, or to the church of your choice.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 4, 2019