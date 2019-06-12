|
Florence Gill
Shreveport - Florence Marie Gill, age 98, passed away on Monday June 10, 2019. She was born July 17, 1920 in Newport, Kentucky to Arthur Pickens and Edna McKenzie Pickens. She was a devoted member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Shreveport. Florence enjoyed traveling and being with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, David Merle Gill and wife Nona Gill; granddaughter, Elise Farrar and husband Wayburne Kelly Farrar III; and four great grandkids. She is preceded in death by her husband, Merle Gill; daughter, Kay Lee Gill Rousseau; and parents.
A visitation for Florence will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM with an interment to follow in Centuries Memorial Park.
The family would like give special thanks to the Staff of The Glen for the care they showed to Ms. Florence.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 12, 2019