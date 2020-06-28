Florence Oleta Pettigrew Metcalf
Horatio, AR - Mrs. Florence Oleta Pettigrew Metcalf, age 79, a resident of Horatio, Arkansas, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, Texas.
She was born January 11, 1941 in Horatio. She was a seamstress, served on the Sevier County Library Board and was a member of Williamson Community Church. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family.
Mrs. Metcalf was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo Pettigrew and Sybel Irvan Young; her husband, Jerry W. Metcalf, Sr.; and a brother, Alonzo Pettigrew.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jerel Byrd of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Metcalf, Jr. and Lisa of Stonewall, Louisiana, Ricky and Nancy Metcalf of Juneau, Alaska and Joe Metcalf of Richland, Washington; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Annitta and David Perks of Mineral Springs, Arkansas, and Marilyn Jo and Warren Adcock of Farmington, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Robbie and Carletta Pettigrew of Murfreesboro, Arkansas; 7 grandchildren, Rindy Swafford, Ashley Metcalf, Candice Metcalf, Rebecca Davis, Alicia Metcalf, Meghan Byrd and Leah Byrd; and a number of beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Williamson Community Church at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.