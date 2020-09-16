1/1
Floy Dell Merritt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floy Dell Merritt

Bossier City - Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Floy Dell Merritt, 91, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Matt Rawle of Asbury United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Mrs. Merritt was born on November 14, 1928 in Plain Dealing, LA and passed away on September 15, 2020 in Monroe, LA. In her younger years, Floy Dell worked in Western Wear sales for Topps Western World and Buckskins. She enjoyed horseback riding, attending rodeos, and spending time with her family. Mrs. Merritt also enjoyed getting together with the ladies of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she was a member while living in the Bossier City area. She was a kind and loving lady who loved her family and will be dearly missed.

Mrs. Merritt is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. James I. Merritt; four brothers, six sisters, and her parents. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Michael Merritt and wife Sandra; daughter, Anita Merritt Denmon and husband Doug; brother, Raymond Wilson and wife Sue; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved