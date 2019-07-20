|
|
Floyd Artis Pate
Jamestown, LA - Funeral services for Floyd A. Pate, 68, of Jamestown, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Castor, LA with Bro. Austin Hand officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Ringgold, LA. Visitation will be at New Ebenezer Baptist Church Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until service time under the direction of Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA.
Floyd Artis Pate was born April 17, 1951 in Ringgold, LA and passed away after a very courageous battle with Prostate cancer on July 18, 2019 in Jamestown, LA.
He graduated from Ringgold High School and went on to play baseball at Baptist Christian College where he obtained his bachelor's degree. He later earned his master's degree at Louisiana Tech University. Coach Pate was a long time educator and basketball and baseball coach at Ringgold High School and Castor High School. Coach Pate loved riding horses and team roping. He was also an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, Coach Pate was a very humble and selfless man, a man that lived his life for The Lord. His main passion and zest for life was his family, especially his best friend that called him "Day", the joy of his life, his grandson, Sam. He was a devoted husband, loving son, father, grandfather, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Douglas Pate. Left to cherish his memories include his wife of 46 years, Susan Parker Pate of Jamestown, LA; mother, Myrle Pate of Shreveport, LA; son, Stephen Pate of Madisonville, LA; daughter, Shelley Pate of Jamestown, LA; grandson, Sam Heron of Jamestown, LA; brother, Roddy Pate of Shreveport, LA; sister, Bonnie Tullis and husband, Ed of Jamestown, LA and so many other family members and friends whom all loved him so much.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." II Timothy 4:7, truly describes Coach Pate and his battle with cancer.
Pallbearers will be Sam Heron, Sonny Kyles, Richard Wiggins, Bo Jinks, Tim Page, Barrie Haynie, Claude White, Shane Lee and Bobby Pate.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bob Massingill, Christus Schumpert Cancer Center and Christus Hospice for all they did for Coach Pate during his long journey with cancer.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 20, 2019