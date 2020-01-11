Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Cason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Cason

Add a Memory
Floyd Cason Obituary
Floyd Cason

Stonewall, LA - Mr. Floyd Cason 89, passed away on January 10, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was born June 12, 1930 in Coushatta, LA to Maggie and Edward Cason.

Mr. Cason proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He then went on to work at Bearid Industries, retiring after 40+ years. After retirement, Floyd enjoyed traveling especially to the Mountains and he loved to fish!

Mr. Cason was preceded in death by his two sons, Bruce and Eddie Cason. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Grace Cason; four daughters, Charlotte Cason, Paula Cason, Quida Ann Mayton and husband Carlton, and Sherry Echols and husband Harold; many grand children and great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 in the chapel of Rose-Neath Southside, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, January 12, 2020 afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service Monday, at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Stonewall, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now