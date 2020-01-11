|
Floyd Cason
Stonewall, LA - Mr. Floyd Cason 89, passed away on January 10, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was born June 12, 1930 in Coushatta, LA to Maggie and Edward Cason.
Mr. Cason proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He then went on to work at Bearid Industries, retiring after 40+ years. After retirement, Floyd enjoyed traveling especially to the Mountains and he loved to fish!
Mr. Cason was preceded in death by his two sons, Bruce and Eddie Cason. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Grace Cason; four daughters, Charlotte Cason, Paula Cason, Quida Ann Mayton and husband Carlton, and Sherry Echols and husband Harold; many grand children and great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 in the chapel of Rose-Neath Southside, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, January 12, 2020 afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service Monday, at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Stonewall, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020