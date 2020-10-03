1/1
Floyd Newton
Floyd Lamar Newton, 75 of Keithville, died in the early morning hours of September 14, 2020. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas to William Floyd and Lucille Newton, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years Margaret, his daughters Nicki (Eric) Knox of Heath, Texas and Marla (Kevin) Myers of Raleigh, North Carolina, his sisters, Beverly Gordon, Annie Lloyd, Sandra (Riley) Ogden, his brother James "Buddy" (LaVonne) Newton, and his grandchildren, William, Cameron and Dylan Knox, and Meredith and Daniel Myers. Lamar graduated in 1963 from Hall High School, Little Rock, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees serving in Vietnam. Lamar worked a full career at Diebold, Inc as a vault door specialist and traveled the world doing vault installations. Lamar enjoyed baseball, cooking his famous ribs and chicken, and frying fish. A funeral service for Lamar will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr, Shreveport. Visitation will be at 10:00, and services at 11:00. A private family burial at the NWLA Veterans Cemetery to follow. In place of flowers, donations in Lamar's memory can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, Shreveport,LA; Anchor Of Hope Hospice, Plano,TX; or to a Veterans organization of your choice.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
