Forrest Glenn Hurst
Shreveport - Forrest Glenn Hurst passed away April 19, 2020 in Shreveport, LA.
He moved to Shreveport when he was 13 years old from Gadsden, Alabama and graduated from Greenwood High School. Forrest returned to Shreveport from Baton Rouge, desiring to move back to what he considered home.
Forrest was born March 19, 1928 in Brighton, Alabama, he was the son of the late Henry and Bertha Hurst of Shreveport. He retired from Bryon Value Company and since his retirement was very active in his church and enjoyed his family. He will be remembered as a lover of God and a Christian mentor to many, being one who "walked in his faith" and shared the light of Christ. He shared his unfailing work ethic, his teasing jokes and his entertaining stories. Forrest was a member of Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church in Baton Rouge and upon moving to Shreveport, attended Broadmoor Assembly of God.
He was married to Geraldine Hurst, who predeceased him in death. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by two daughters, Mary Denson of Wytheville, Virginia and Ann Marie Breithaupt of Shreveport; three sons, David Hurst of Shreveport, Forrest Russell Hurst, and Scott Hurst also of Shreveport; one sister, JoAnn Huber and a brother, Dixie Donald Hurst of Gadsden, AL; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The memory of Forrest will be cherished and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020