Frances Barr Howard
Shreveport - Frances Barr Howard was born June 16, 1918, in Converse, Louisiana to Lucille Jackson Barr and Valry Victor Barr and died at her home in Shreveport on June 19, 2019.
Visitation will be at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, June 23 at 1 p.m. followed by service at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Larry Williams of Broadmoor Baptist Church.
As a young child, Frances moved to Mansfield, Louisiana. After graduating Mansfield High School, she attended Louisiana College and graduated from Blue Mountain College with a degree in Education. After college she taught school in Plaquemines Parish until the beginning of WWII when she moved back to Mansfield to teach school closer to her family. In 1943, she married Artel Howard. The two lived in Pineville, Louisiana until settling in Shreveport in 1950.
Frances was very active in Broadmoor Baptist Church. She was the founding head teacher at Broadmoor Baptist Kindergarten and taught there for 20 years. She was the teacher of the Dorcus Ladies Sunday School class and enjoyed driving her class to various events and appointments until she was 95. Frances was a member of a Mexican Train domino group for 25 years and the last surviving member of a sewing group that began in the 1950's. She was a true Proverbs 31 lady: virtuous, Godly, caring, industrious, and family oriented. We celebrate the 101 birthdays that she was able to experience. She loved life. Now we rejoice that she shares eternal life in Heaven with our Heavenly Father and with her dear husband Artel.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, V. Ward Barr Sr. She is survived by daughter Sara Howard Gulley and husband Mike; grandchildren Dave Rothell and wife Kerri of Bryan, Texas; Chris Rothell and wife Carrie of Frisco, Texas; Jon Rothell of Los Angeles, California; and Emily Massey and husband Jason of Shreveport, Louisiana. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, niece Martha Hollowell Nichols and husband Mike of Shreveport, nephews Dr. V. Ward Barr, Jr. and wife Marcie of Pennsylvania and Dr. David B. Barr and wife Leah of Illinois, and lifelong friend Ernestine Prescott of Mansfield, Louisiana.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Special thanks to Dr. Dan Moller and staff, caregivers Deborah Johnson, Lin Atkins, Pat Johnson, Nancy Myles, and Heart of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frances may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Senior Adult Ministry, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana 71105; Blue Mountain College, 201 W Main Street, Blue Mountain, Mississippi 38610; or charity of donor's choice.
"Love ya good"
Published in Shreveport Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019