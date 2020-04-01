|
Frances Elizabeth Drouet Drake
Shreveport - Frances Elizabeth Drouet Drake passed away peacefully Monday morning, March 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was ninety-three years old. Mama Liz, as she was affectionately known to her family and friends, was born on November 9, 1926, in Lecomte, LA, and was the third child of Emile Louis Drouet and Lillian Culpepper Drouet. She spent the first seven years of her life in the family's home in Meeker, LA, which she remembered with great fondness. After the depression, the family moved to Alexandria, where she attended Bolton High School, and then to New Orleans, LA, where she was a graduate of Eleanor McMain High School. After graduation, she attended what was then known as the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, where she met her husband of 64 years, George Newton Drake, of Shreveport. She and George moved to Shreveport so that he could continue his work as a partner in his family business, The Drake Company, which served the city for 75 years.
In her heart of hearts, Mama Liz was a true homemaker, in every sense of the word, and she was great at it. Her home was a warm and welcoming place for family, friends, her children and her children's friends. Later, she embraced her five grandchildren, and eventually her ten great grandchildren. Sunday afternoon was family get-together time, and attendance was expected! She and George also loved to entertain in their home by hosting dinner parties and larger cocktail parties. Something was always going on at Mama Liz's.
Mama Liz was funny, friendly, and she had a quick and lively wit. She would not hesitate to tell you her thoughts on any given subject, whether you asked for them or not. She was a member of the Junior League of Shreveport and a Sustainer for many years, and she especially loved the Sustainer Book Reviews. Her favorite pastime was playing bridge with her friends, and she was a member of several bridge groups. She and George loved to travel, and they saw much of the world on their many trips and cruises. They had a wonderful life together.
Mama Liz was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; brother, Robert Culpepper Drouet and wife, Kitty; sister, Eleanor Drouet Lippmin and husband, John C. She is survived by her daughter, Frances Comegys and husband, Bill; and son, George Newton Drake, Jr. and wife, Carolyn. Remembering her with great love and fondness are her five grandchildren, Elizabeth Comegys, Loyd Comegys and wife, Jessica, Scott Comegys and wife, Laurie, Kathryn McDowell and husband, Miles, and Diane Barghi and husband, Clint; as well as her ten great-grandchildren, Duke and Francie Bowen, William Comegys, Emmy, Kate and Camille Comegys, Moira and Drake McDowell, and Andrew and Taylor Barghi.
The family requests that memorials be made to St. Mark's Cathedral, Centenary College, the VOA, or to the organization of one's choice. The family also would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Montclair Park, especially the wonderful and compassionate women who took such good and loving care of her during the last year of her life: Gloria Turner, Shawnee Atkins, Willie Mae Jackson, Cathy Pouncy, Elizabeth Rawls, Katrina McDowell, Doris Russell, Doris Howard, Lashone Burks and others that filled in for them. They are truly angels on this earth.
Due to the difficult and unsettling practice of social distancing, the family will have a private graveside service and interment at a later date. We would like to thank all of the people that loved Mama Liz and who are reaching out to us in wonderful ways. Your caring is a great comfort, and it is truly appreciated. We know that you would be with us if you could.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020