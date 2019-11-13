|
|
Frances Pettiet Loraine Maniscalco
Shreveport - Funeral services honoring the life of Frances Loraine Pettiet Maniscalco will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 315 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. The service will be officiated by the Monsignor Earl Provenza. A visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 until 6:30 P.M. with a Rosary to follow on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St. Interment will follow the service at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave.
Frances Loraine Pettiet Maniscalco was born October 26, 1932 in Overton, Texas to Sam Ben Pettiet and Hazel Danley Pettiet and passed away November 11, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
She married the love of her life, Joseph, in November of 1949 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was soon busy raising 4 young children. In 1974, she entered the workforce as an administrative assistant for the City of Shreveport, issuing permits and inspections. She became a familiar friendly face to many in the community until her retirement in 2002. She found her faith in Catholicism in her late 20's and continued to be a devoted catholic attending services daily at her church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church and then later in life at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and loved ones and enjoyed her trips to Florida and Las VegasFrances was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 58 years, Joseph Maniscalco; brother, John Ward; sister, Peggy Smitherman and Bennie McAdoo; grandson, Brian Linder and special sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Dale Hester.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Frances Youngblood and husband, Revis, Sandra McLaughlin and husband Mack, and Suzie Linder and husband, Jack; son, Joseph "Joby" Maniscalco and wife, Patti; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or charity of donor's choice.
She was a strong and independent woman till the end. "Those who trust in the LORD are steady as Mount Zion, unmoved by any circumstance." Psalm 125:1
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019