Frances R. Campbell
Shreveport - Frances R. Campbell, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 27,2019 with her granddaughter, Lisa Decker Guillory, by her side at Christus Schumpert Hospital in Shreveport, La.
Fran was a true joy to be around, had a heart of gold, and loved all of God's creatures. She lived a full vibrant life, full of laughter ,wisdom, love and compassion for all. She was a tiny warrior, strong-willed, courageous and witty, with an unparalleled sense of humor. Her laughter could light up a room, and bring one to tears of joy. Her deep love of family was her greatest gift . She adored her granddaughter Lisa ,whom she lovingly raised from a young child, her grandson in- law Brett Guillory and their 2 sons, Preston Guillory of Dallas TX and Cade Guillory of New Orleans, LA. She also had a deep love for her loyal and most faithful friend and neighbor of 20 years, Scott Saucier.
Fran enjoyed reading, baking, and story-telling with family and friends. She never met a stranger, and always opened her heart and home to any person or animal. She was a loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor.
Surviving to cherish her memory are step-sons Casey and Scott Campbell, long time friends Fr. Pike Thomas, Sharon Alber, Barbara and Randy Kornrumph, extended family Laura and Pepper Rockefeller, and faithful neighbors Janet Tomlinson and Melinda Fortune.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband William R."Bill" Campbell and her daughter Frances Dale Armstrong.
A memorial service will be held on June 29 , 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Shreveport, La. Visitation at 10:30.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Fran with a donation to ASPCA.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 23, 2019